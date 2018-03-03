The Rolling Stones have long been heralded one of the greatest rock bands of all time, and for good reason. Fifty four years after their debut album, The Rolling Stones are still filling stadiums around the world and putting on a great show in the process. Released in 1969, Sticky Fingers quickly became known as one of their best albums — and the cover became an inspiration for other bands like Def Leopard.

In 2015, the band took to the legendary Fonda Theatre in Hollywood to perform the album in its entirety for the first time ever, and they even recorded it for the world to see. KXT’s Brad Dolbeer compiled three interesting factoids you may not have known about the iconic album in anticipation of Rolling Stones: Live At The Fonda Theatre‘s premiere this Saturday at 9pm on KERA TV.

1. Sticky Fingers was the first Stones album to feature the now world famous “Tongue and Lip Design” logo.

Originally meant to be featured only on this album, the logo was created by Royal College of Art student, John Pasche, who was only paid £50 for his design (the original artwork was later sold to the Victoria & Albert Museum for $92,500). In 2012, the logo was named the “Second Best Band Logo of All Time” by Paste Magazine.

2. “Brown Sugar” and “Wild Horses” were recorded at the famous Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

The tracks “Brown Sugar” and “Wild Horses” were easily two of the most recognizable songs on the album — in fact, “Brown Sugar” charted at No. 18 and “Wild Horses” at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. The band recorded them at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio over a year before they were actually released on the album. Among the long list of artists that have recorded at this historic studio are Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Rod Stewart and Cat Stevens.

3. This album was the first time Mick Jagger was credited with playing guitar on a Rolling Stones song.

The Stones hit a lot of “firsts” on this album, one of which came with the song “Sway.” It was the first time lead singer Mick Jagger was credited with playing guitar on a Rolling Stones song. The song, later released as a B-side to “Wild Horses,” also featured background vocals by Jagger’s longtime friend, Pete Townshend of The Who.