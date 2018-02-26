Watch Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jack Johnson, Rolling Stones on KERA TV

Some stellar live performances are headed to your television set this week on KERA TV:

“The story of her voice is the story of a generation.” So says NPR. So says KXT. Tune in this Tuesday at 10pm for a rare television performance by the one and only Ms. Lauryn Hill on Austin City Limits. The R&B/hip-hop icon will perform a career-spanning set of solo hits, new songs and Fugees classics.

This week on Front and Center, singer-songwriter Jack Johnson gives an intimate performance at McKittrick Hotel in New York City. Johnson’s most recent album, All the Light Above it Too, is his first release since 2013’s chart topping From Here to Now to You. Tune in Tuesday at 11pm, ahead of his North Texas show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on April 27.

Celebrate the legendary band with the only live performance of their entire Sticky Fingers album. Filmed at the historic Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, the concert includes some of the band’s greatest hits including “Brown Sugar” and “Wild Horses.” Catch one of the following broadcasts:

Saturday, March 3 at 9pm

Thursday, March 8 at 11pm

Saturday, March 10 at midnight

Sunday, March 11 at 1am

