Watch Dan Auerbach, Shinyribs on KERA

Grammy Award-winning artists and some Austin favorites are headed your way this week on KERA TV:

Dan Auerbach may be an Austin City Limits veteran with his band The Black Keys, but this week he makes his first solo debut on the program as he showcases his second solo album Waiting on a Song. Also this week, Austin’s Shinyribs whips up Texas country soul from its new LP I Got Your Medicine. Watch this Tuesday, February 13 at 10pm.

Grammy Award-winning artist Sheryl Crow celebrates her return to the stage with an intimate performance at the Iridium in New York City. Tune in Tuesday, February 13 at 11pm to hear music from her newest studio album, Be Myself, plus older hits including “Soak Up the Sun” and “All I Wanna Do.”

