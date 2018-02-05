This Week on World Cafe: Feb. 5-9

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, February 5 – Lee Ranaldo

Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo’s new solo album, Electric Trim, features guest performances from Sharon Van Etten, Nels Cline of Wilco, Kid Millions and others. Plus, Lee Ranaldo performs live, talks about his unique approach to playing guitar and shares his thoughts on a potential Sonic Youth reunion.

Tuesday, February 6 – Calexico

Longtime friends of World Café, the band Calexico continues their tradition of turning Western Americana and Latin influence into a jangly desert mashup on their new album, The Thread That Keeps Us. Calexico performs live and lead singer, Joey Burns, explains how his band’s inclusive and borderless worldview creeps into the lyrics on their latest release.

Wednesday, February 7 – Nashville Session: Moon Taxi

Moon Taxi have a hit with “Two High” — the song has been streamed 72 million times on Spotify and it earned them the label of “overnight success.” Overnight isn’t quite the word for it though; the band has been making music for a decade now though they recently released their major label debut, Let the Record Play.

Thursday, February 8 – RL Boyce, H2 Encore Sherman Holmes

Mississippi Hill Country Blues master, RL Boyce, jams with North Mississippi All-Stars leader Luther Dickinson in a groove driven mini-concert on the next World Cafe. Dickinson also produced Boyce’s second, long awaited 2017 album, Roll and Tumble.

Friday, February 9 – Turning the Tables: Beyoncé and Solange

In July, NPR Music published their Turning the Tables list, highlighting the 150 greatest albums by women. On the next World Café, Ann Powers, who spearheaded the project, and a trio of NPR Music writers discuss two of the most powerful women who have shaped the cultural conversation in recent years: the Knowles sisters, Beyoncé and Solange.

Listen to World Cafe, Monday-Friday at 11pm on KXT 91.7 FM!