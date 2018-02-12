This Week on World Cafe: Feb. 12-16

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, February 12 – The Barr Brothers

The Barr Brothers are a beautiful, folksy sort of band made up of brothers, Andrew and Brad, as well as secret weapon, Sara Pagé on the a harp. Rigged with effects normally used on electric guitar, Pagé breaks down her impressive setup as The Barr Brothers perform live music from their latest album, Queens of the Breakers.

Tuesday, February 13 – Good Booty

Music has shaped our feelings on sexuality and race since the first days of our nation’s history. Ann Powers takes on that vast topic in her book called Good Booty: Love and Sex, Black and White, Body and Soul in American Music. She reflects on important moments with stars you know, as well as unsung artists on the next World Cafe with host, Talia Schlanger.

Wednesday, February 14 – NEEDLE DROP: Valentine’s Day

Okay music lovers, it’s a lovey-dovey Valentine’s Day edition of World Cafe! From the Beach Boys to Ella Fitzgerald, to Peter Gabriel and Indigo Girls, this show is chock full of romantic songs for lovers, heartfelt jams for friends and some lyrics you can scribble on that last-minute card for your sweetheart.

Thursday, February 15 – The Blind Boys of Alabama

After being dropped off to live at a school for the blind when he was just seven years old, Jimmy Carter thought his world had ended. But it was there that he met the friends who would soon become The Blind Boys of Alabama. Tune in to hear Carter tell stories about singing gospel music in the segregated south, plus a performance from The Blind Boys.

Friday, February 16 – Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey tells stories about collaborating with Stevie Nicks and The Weeknd on her latest album, Lust For Life. She also tells us how the lives of Amy Winehouse and Whitney Houston inspired the song “Get Free” and reflects on singing her 2014 song “Ultraviolence” in the #MeToo era.

Listen to World Cafe, Monday-Friday at 11pm on KXT 91.7 FM!