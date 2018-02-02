The Local Show with Amy Miller — Feb. 1 2018

February 2, 2018

 Thursday, February 1, 2018
A note from the host:

My Guest on The Local Show this week was Julie Doyle. Julie is the manager and a founding member of The Polyphonic Spree, as well as an owner of Good Records, Lounge Here and Good Pagoda in East Dallas. I was thrilled that she brought in a new song from her son, Oscar DeLaughter, who certainly inherited his mother and father’s (Tim DeLaughter) musical talent! Here’s a fun throwback from The Polyphonic Spree’s 2012 NPR Tiny Desk Concert:

Other new discoveries this week included M’Lynn Musgrove, who has such a powerful voice. I’m loving her song “Lost Generation”:

 

The band McAllister sent me their new song “Stay” and I’m really digging their sound, which they describe as a cross between the Killers and Keane:

 

I also came across a young artist named Sophia Annello and played a song from her new EP, Runaway, called “Won’t Let Go.” You can stream the full EP through her website here.

Sophia Annello, photo by Jenna Vanzant Underwood

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

Tyler Hook – “Back To Your Heart”
Sophia Annello – “Won’t Let Go”
Leon Bridges, Gary Clark, Jr., and Jon Batiste – “Ohio”
M’Lynn Musgrove – “Lost Generation”
Oil Boom – “By Degrees”
McAllister – “Stay”
Oscar DeLaughter – “Lost”
Desert Youth – “Savanna”
ManifestiV – “I Can’t See You”
Tripping Daisy – “Motivation”
Tory Sound – “Steady Hands”

 

Thanks for listening! Got a question about something you heard on tonight’s show? Reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message here. And don’t forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected]!

— Amy Miller