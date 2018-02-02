The Local Show with Amy Miller — Feb. 1 2018

Thursday, February 1, 2018

A note from the host:

My Guest on The Local Show this week was Julie Doyle. Julie is the manager and a founding member of The Polyphonic Spree, as well as an owner of Good Records, Lounge Here and Good Pagoda in East Dallas. I was thrilled that she brought in a new song from her son, Oscar DeLaughter, who certainly inherited his mother and father’s (Tim DeLaughter) musical talent! Here’s a fun throwback from The Polyphonic Spree’s 2012 NPR Tiny Desk Concert:

Other new discoveries this week included M’Lynn Musgrove, who has such a powerful voice. I’m loving her song “Lost Generation”:

The band McAllister sent me their new song “Stay” and I’m really digging their sound, which they describe as a cross between the Killers and Keane:

I also came across a young artist named Sophia Annello and played a song from her new EP, Runaway, called “Won’t Let Go.” You can stream the full EP through her website here.

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

Tyler Hook – “Back To Your Heart”

Sophia Annello – “Won’t Let Go”

Leon Bridges, Gary Clark, Jr., and Jon Batiste – “Ohio”

M’Lynn Musgrove – “Lost Generation”

Oil Boom – “By Degrees”

McAllister – “Stay”

Oscar DeLaughter – “Lost”

Desert Youth – “Savanna”

ManifestiV – “I Can’t See You”

Tripping Daisy – “Motivation”

Tory Sound – “Steady Hands”

Thanks for listening! Got a question about something you heard on tonight’s show? Reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message here. And don’t forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected]!

— Amy Miller