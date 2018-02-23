The Local Show — Feb. 22, 2018

Thursday, February 22, 2017

A note from the host:

I was happy to receive tons of great new music this week for The Local Show — and I sprinkled in a few from the archives too! One of my favorite discoveries this week is the band VVOES (pronounced “woes”) from Fort Worth. They’ve got a really dreamy sound and I’m a sucker for songs coated in reverb. I played a song called “Who Do You Know” but here’s another favorite from their EP Get Your Life:

I also debuted a new song from singer-songwriter Bayleigh Cheek. She’ll be celebrating the release of this new single out at Beatnik Fine Goods in Oak Cliff on March 10 at 7pm:

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

VVOES – “Who Do You Know”

Meredith Payne – “All Day”

Sterling Masters – “Just”

Loyal Sally – “Out West”

Bobby Patterson – “I Got More Soul”

Bayleigh Cheek – “Ransom Street”

Dead Flowers – “Let Me Be”

Brady Davis – “The City”

Emma Walsh – “Good Grief”

Ari Roar – “Calm Down”

The Venetian Sailors – “Empty Mines”

Dano Parr – “My Baby”

Ron Baltongez – “Calm”

War Party – “Jellyfish”

Old 97’s – “Big Brown Eyes”



Thanks for listening! Got a question about something you heard on tonight’s show? Reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message here. And don’t forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected]!

— Amy Miller