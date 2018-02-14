Meet The North Texas Artists at Fortress Fest 2018

Make way for some killer local talent.

Fortress Fest 2018 will feature some stellar North Texas acts.

Fortress Fest 2018 is only a few months away. From rock to hip hop to country, here’s your preview of the local bands you can catch while you’re there.

The Texas Gentlemen

The Texas Gentlemen have made a name for themselves by backing some of the industry’s greatest artists, from the legendary Kris Kristofferson to Grammy-nominated Leon Bridges. Now, with the 2017 release of their first album, TX Jelly, and a KXT Live Session under their belt, they’re ready to take on the music world all on their own.

Vandoliers

Formed in 2015, D-FW-based Vandoliers bring a unique alt-country sound, stemming from their punk rock beginnings. Heavily influenced by their Texas home, the band’s music stands as a tribute to the D-FW they know and love, delivered through an eclectic mix of styles and sounds that has come to be expected of Vandoliers.

Midnight Opera

Formerly known as Siamese, Midnight Opera is a glam rock band heralding from Dallas. They create a world all their own through their haunting songs and otherworldly performances, offering a breath of fresh air from the ordinary.

Ronnie Heart

Drawing inspiration from greats like Prince and Michael Jackson, Fort Worth’s Ronnie Heart creates groovy, nostalgic disco tunes that you just can’t help but dance to. After playing gutair for the band Neon Indian, Heart has ventured out on his own with his 2016 album, you(r) mine.

Cure For Paranoia

Hip-Hop group Cure for Paranoia have become synonymous with the Deep Ellum music scene. Drawing inspiration from member Cameron McClouds’ struggles with mental health, the group manages to create funky-yet-ominous songs that morph into a genre all their own. Cure for Paranoia have also found a friend in Eryka Badu and have shared bills with artists ranging from Purity Ring to 21 Savage.

Andy Pickett

According to Fort Worth Weekly, Andy Pickett‘s music career began at a coffee house piano where he met White Denim frontman, James Petralli, who would help inspire him to create music. From there, Pickett began working on his bluesy, soul-pop album, It Happens Every Night, released in 2015.

Henry The Archer

Another act coming out of Fort Worth is KXT Sun Sets veteran Henry the Archer. With an alt-rock sound reminiscent of Smallpools and Brothers-era The Black Keys, Henry the Archer stands out as more than just another indie band thanks to their funky guitar sounds as well as lead singer, Richard “Henry” Hennessy’s, soulful voice.

Pearl Earl

Denton is a hub for college rock bands but few have found the success or acclaim as all-female rock band, Pearl Earl. Formed in 2014, Pearl Earl is a mix of pretty much every rock genre there is, resulting in a nostalgic, Sleater-Kinney-esque sound with little more psychedelia and a little less anger. Pearl Earl has played local festivals such as JagoeFest and Oaktopia and has taken their show on the road touring nationally.

The Fortress Fest 2018 daily lineup and single-day passes are available now!

For more information, click here or visit the Fortress Fest website.