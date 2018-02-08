KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 8, 2018

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Pop Star” — Pretenders

Viva El Amor!, 1999

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, President Warren G. Harding introduced the first radio into the White House in 1922.

“Radio Radio” — Elvis Costello

This Year’s Model, 1978

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Get Ready” — Eric Clapton

461 Ocean Boulevard, 1974

