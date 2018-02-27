KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 27, 2018

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Louie Louie” — The Kingsmen

The Kingsmen in Person (single), 1963

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, the late, great Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings played at Granada Theater in 2014. And in 1979, Elvis Costello & The Attractions played at the Dallas Convention Center.

“The Beat” — Elvis Costello

This Year’s Model, 1978

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Pushin’ Against A Stone'” — Valerie June

Pushin’ Against A Stone, 2013

