KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 23, 2018

February 23, 2018

Friday, February 23, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Mercedes Benz” — Janis Joplin
Pearl, 1971

 

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, The Smithereens played at Bronco Bowl in 1990.

“A Girl Like You” — The Smithereens
11, 1989

 

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Romance Dance'” — Little Feat
The Last Record Album, 1975

