KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 23, 2018

Friday, February 23, 2018
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Mercedes Benz” — Janis Joplin
Pearl, 1971
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, The Smithereens played at Bronco Bowl in 1990.
“A Girl Like You” — The Smithereens
11, 1989
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Romance Dance'” — Little Feat
The Last Record Album, 1975
