KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 23, 2018

Friday, February 23, 2018

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Mercedes Benz” — Janis Joplin

Pearl, 1971

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, The Smithereens played at Bronco Bowl in 1990.

“A Girl Like You” — The Smithereens

11, 1989

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Romance Dance'” — Little Feat

The Last Record Album, 1975

