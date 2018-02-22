KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 22, 2018

February 22, 2018

Thursday, February 22, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Free Four” — Pink Floyd
Obscured By Clouds, 1972

 

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Bob Dylan played Reunion Arena in 2002 and House of Blues in 2008.

“Tomorrow Is A Long Time” — Bob Dylan
Greatest Hits Vol. II, 1971

 

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Good Lovin”” — The Young Rascals
The Young Rascals, 1966

9:30am — Amy’s Local Music Pick

“Who Do You Know” — VVOES
Get Your Life, 2016

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

