KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 22, 2018

Thursday, February 22, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Free Four” — Pink Floyd

Obscured By Clouds, 1972

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Bob Dylan played Reunion Arena in 2002 and House of Blues in 2008.

“Tomorrow Is A Long Time” — Bob Dylan

Greatest Hits Vol. II, 1971

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Good Lovin”” — The Young Rascals

The Young Rascals, 1966

9:30am — Amy’s Local Music Pick

“Who Do You Know” — VVOES

Get Your Life, 2016

<a href="http://vvoes.bandcamp.com/album/get-your-life">Get Your Life by VVOES</a>

