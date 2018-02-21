KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 21, 2018

Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Makin’ Whoopee” — Dr. John & Rickie Lee Jones

In A Sentimental Mood & Sleepless in Seattle Soundtrack, 1989

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy Birthday, Vince Welnick! The keyboardist of The Tubes and Grateful Dead was born on this day in 1951 in Phoenix, Arizona.

“What Do You Want From Life” — The Tubes

The Tubes, 1975

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“So Begins The Task'” — Stephen Stills & Manassas

Manassas, 1972

9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert

“Every Time I Hear That Song” — Brandi Carlile

By The Way I Forgive You, 2018

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.