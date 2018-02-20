KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 20, 2018

Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“A Million Miles Away” — The Plimsouls

Everywhere At Once, 1983

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Kurt Cobain would have been 51 years old today. The Nirvana frontman was born on this day in 1967 in Aberdeen, Washington.

“You Know You’re Right” — Nirvana

Nirvana, 2002

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Passenger'” — Grateful Dead

Terrapin Station, 1977

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

