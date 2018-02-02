KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 2, 2018

Friday, February 2, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“I Got A Woman” — Ray Charles

Do The Twist With Ray Charles, 1961

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Steppenwolf played at Dallas State Fairgrounds in 1968.

“Sookie Sookie” — Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf, 1968

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“The Bomber” — James Gang

The James Gang Rides Again, 1970

9:30am — KXT’s Weekend Concert Calendar

Friday, Feb. 2: KXT 91.7 Presents José Gonzáles and Bedouin at Majestic Theatre

Saturday, Feb. 3: They Might Be Giants at The Kessler

Sunday, Feb. 4: Anti-Flag at Gas Monkey

