KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 16, 2018

Friday, February 16, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Theme From Shaft” — Isaac Hayes

Shaft Soundtrack, 1971

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Jimi Hendrix & Moving Sidewalks played Music Hall @ Fair Park in 1968.

“Fire” — The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Are You Experienced?, 1967

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Love On The Weekends” — John Mayer

The Search For Everything, 2017



