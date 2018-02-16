KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 16, 2018

February 16, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Theme From Shaft” — Isaac Hayes
Shaft Soundtrack, 1971

 

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Jimi Hendrix & Moving Sidewalks played Music Hall @ Fair Park in 1968.

“Fire” — The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Are You Experienced?, 1967

 

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Love On The Weekends” — John Mayer
The Search For Everything, 2017

 

