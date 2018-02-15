KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 15, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Run Away” — Sarah Jarosz
Follow Me Down, 2011

 

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Eric Clapton played Reunion Arena in Dallas in 1983.

“Badge” — Cream
Goodbye Cream, 1969

 

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Jackson” — Johnny Cash & June Carter
Jackson, 1967

 

Check out this morning's full playlist here.

