KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 15, 2018

Thursday, February 15, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Run Away” — Sarah Jarosz
Follow Me Down, 2011
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Eric Clapton played Reunion Arena in Dallas in 1983.
“Badge” — Cream
Goodbye Cream, 1969
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Jackson” — Johnny Cash & June Carter
Jackson, 1967
