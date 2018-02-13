KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 13, 2018

February 13, 2018

Tuesday, February 13, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“25 Miles” — Edwin Starr
25 Miles, 1969

 

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy Birthday, Matt Berninger! The National frontman was born on this day in 1971.

“Day I Die” — The National
Sleep Well Beast, 2017

 

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Tonight’s The Night” — Neil Young
Tonight’s The Night, 1975

