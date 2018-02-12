KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 12, 2018

Monday, February 12, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Black Slacks” — Robert Gordon

Rock Billy Boogie, 1979

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Smashing Pumpkins played at Deep Ellum Live in 2000. Also, Ray Manzarek (keyboardist for The Doors) was born on this day in 1939 in Chicago, IL.

“You’re Lost Little Girl” — The Doors

Strange Days, 1967

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Belly Button Window” — Jimi Hendrix

The Cry Of Love, 1971



