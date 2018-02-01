KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 1, 2018

Thursday, February 1, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Seamus” — Pink Floyd

Meddle, 1971

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Exene Cervenka who was born on this day in 1956 in Chicago, IL.

“See How We Are” — X

See How We Are, 1987

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Goodbye To You” — Scandal

Scandal EP, 1982

9:30am — Local Music Picks with Amy Miller

“Spaceships (The Sequel)” — Acid Carousel

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.