KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 1, 2018

Thursday, February 1, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Seamus” — Pink Floyd
Meddle, 1971
7:30am — This Day In Music History
Happy birthday to Exene Cervenka who was born on this day in 1956 in Chicago, IL.
“See How We Are” — X
See How We Are, 1987
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Goodbye To You” — Scandal
Scandal EP, 1982
9:30am — Local Music Picks with Amy Miller
“Spaceships (The Sequel)” — Acid Carousel
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.