What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Jan. 8, 2018

Monday, January 8, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

David Bowie — “Let’s Dance (Demo)”

In honor of what would’ve been his 71st birthday today – and the premiere of the HBO documentary, David Bowie: The Last Five Years — Earthlings and Bowie fans the world over were treated to the very first demo recording of “Let’s Dance,” whose origin is already the stuff of legend. In late 1982, Bowie’s friend, collaborator and co-producer Nile Rodgers visited the king of the rock ‘n’ roll chameleons at his home in Switzerland, and the two went right to work, knocking out this bare-bones demo of the song that’d become Bowie’s second and final single to top the U.S. charts. Thirty-five years later, Rodgers and Russell Graham have gifted us with a remix, complete with Bowie’s giddy “That’s it, that’s it! Got it, got it!” at the end. A balm for the soul, and a happy one at that.

David Byrne & Brian Eno – “Everybody’s Coming To My House”

Two David B’s in one day, and one common denominator: Brian Eno. I think we’ve scored! Thirteen years after the release of his last solo, David Byrne makes his mighty return on March 9 with American Utopia. “Everybody’s Coming To My House” was co-penned with longtime collaborator Eno, and features Mercury Prize winner, Sampha. According to Byrne, the live performances on his upcoming tour will be “the most ambitious show” since the Stop Making Sense days.

Some wounds take longer to heal than others, and the passage of time is no guarantee of that. And for a number of the wounded veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, coming home doesn’t necessarily free them – along with their families and loved ones – from the shackles of their anguish. With that in mind, the Louisiana-born, Nashville-based Mary Gauthier has partnered with the non-profit SongwritingWith:Soldiers, the brainchild of Austin artist Darden Smith, to sit down with wounded veterans and active duty military to share their experiences through song, and hopefully aid in the healing process. All of the songs on the January 26 release Rifles & Rosary Beads were co-written written with veterans: “Brothers,” the first track released from the album, was co-written with her fellow songwriter Georgia Middleman and Iraq War veterans Meghan Counihan and Britney Pfad.

Jonathan Wilson – “Over The Midnight”

Jonathan Wilson might not be a familiar name to many, but the artists he’s worked with read like a dream summer festival roster: Dawes, Bonnie “Prince” Billy,” Elvis Costello, Roy Harper, Erykah Badu, and Jackson Browne. Wilson’s most recent projects include producing the Grammy-nominated Pure Comedy for Father John Misty, and joining Roger waters on his Us And Them Tour as lead guitarist and vocalist. He’s kind of like the Dan Auerbach of the Laurel Canyon set – in that he’s so busy producing wonderful works for compatriots, and when he ventures out on his own, he scores TKO’s across the board. Rare Birds marks Wilson’s sixth album, landing March 2, and “Over The Midnight” should tide you over nicely until then.

Full Playlist

David Bowie – “Let’s Dance (Demo)”

David Byrne – “Everybody’s Coming To My House”

Fruition – “I’ll Never Sing Your Name”

Jessica Lea Mayfield – “Sorry Is Gone”

The Fratellis – “Stand Up Tragedy”

Jack Johnson – “Big Sur”

Kim Richey & Chuck Prophet – “Whistle On Occasion”

Jonathan Wilson – “Over The Midnight”

Superorganism – “Everybody Wants To Be Famous”

Portugal. The Man – “Live In The Moment”

Motorcade – “Desertion”

Mavis Staples – “If All I Was Was Black”

Band Of Heathens – “Trouble Came Early”

Mary Gauthier – “Brothers”

Bahamas – “Way With Words”

Sufjan Stevens – “Tonya Harding (In D Major)”

