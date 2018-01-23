What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Jan. 22, 2018

Monday, January 22, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

Lucius — “Neighbors”

Love Lucius? What’s not to love? They’re true-blue festival favorites; they count Paul Krugman from the New York Times as a dedicated fan; and recently, they shared the stage with Roger Waters on his Us And Them Tour. A band known for their energetic live shows and synth-happy vibe, their forthcoming March 2 release Nudes might not sound like the Lucius of yore, but stripped down, the band’s essential elements are on display for all the world to hear, and savor. Acoustically driven and effortlessly executed, Nudes features both Lucius’s own originals and covers and is a new chapter in the evolution of one of the brightest stars in the musical firmament.

Glen Hansard – “Roll on Slow”

We’re always tickled pink when our expectations are exceeded. Case in point: “Roll On Slow,” the lead single from Glen Hansard’s third full-length solo, Between Two Shores, which landed on Friday and is destined for repeat plays. This time, the Oscar-winning singer-songwriter, actor, and all-around cool guy has the backing of a full band, with horns a plenty, wicked guitar wizardry – harkening back to his days with the Frames – and of course, Mr. Hansard’s signature poetics. Speaking of poetic, the Piotr Kabat-directed video below merely gilds the lily.

Margaret Chavez — “Call for Cull”

In loving tribute to his mother, Pleasant Grove co-founder Marcus Striplin’s new solo project Margaret Chavez not only takes its name from her, it also conjures up the genuine dystopian angst of our new era in “Call For Cull.” A cautionary tale cloaked in rootsy psychedelia, it’s available on the debut, A Loupe. Striplin’s now based in Austin but back in North Texas for three shows this weekend: Friday at Fort Worth’s new Twilite Lounge, Saturday at Dan’s Silverlef in Denton, and the Dallas Twilite Room on Sunday night. Margaret Chavez also making the rounds at SXSW this year, so get in on this one early and enjoy!

Lewis Capaldi — “Mercy”

Back when he was cutting his teeth in the early days of his music career, Lewis Capaldi tried his hand at Britain’s Got Talent, but he was all of 13 at the time and got knocked out of the finals. Fast forward to eight years later, when his first smash “Bruises” garnered more than 28 million Spotify hits, making him the first unsigned artist to surpass the 25 million mark. Oh, and he’s also long-listed for the BBC’s Sound of 2018 prize, alongside Jade Bird and Bedouine. Take that, Simon Cowell.

Here’s the full playlist:

Anderson East – “Girlfriend”

Glen Hansard – “Roll On Slow”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Motion Sickness”

Decemberists – “Severed”

Lucius – “Neighbors”

Jack White – “Connected By Love”

Marlon Williams – “What’s Chasing You”

Margaret Chavez – “Call For Cull”

Josh T. Pearson – “Straight To The Top!”

The Shacks – “This Strange Effect”

Moby – “Like A Motherless Child”

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – “Echo”

Sondre Lerche – “I Know Something That’s Gonna Break Your Heart”

Lewis Capaldi – “Mercy”

Tracey Thorn – “Queen”

Marie/Lepanto – “Inverness”

Got a question about something you heard on What’s New? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.