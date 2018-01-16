What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Jan. 15, 2018

Monday, January 15, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner – “The Comedian”

Dallas artist John Pedigo comprises one-half of The O’s and has shared both the stage and studio space with countless other area musicians, but now he’s venturing off into new territory with Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner. Drawing inspiration from the curveballs 2017 threw his way – namely, losing his father to cancer – Pedigo hunkered down to write the ten tracks that’d end up on this self-titled debut, then went into the studio to flesh out the instrumentation, which includes piano artistry worthy of Little Feat’s Bill Payne. Introspective and heartfelt is the road he traverses on “The Comedian,” but like his work with his O’s bandmate Taylor Young, it’s not devoid of humor. Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner arrives March 2 via State Fair Records.

Erika Wennerstrom – “Extraordinary Love”

With her signature smoky tones, it’s hard not to fall under the sway of Erika Wennerstrom, the Heartless Bastards frontwoman whose very first solo venture, Sweet Unknown, releases on March 23. The title itself is not only a nod to a Heartless Bastards lyric of yore, it’s also an apt description of Wennerstrom’s soul-searching journey that led her to a retreat in the Amazon jungle, where thanks to a shaman and a dose of Ayahuasca, she could reflect and peel away the layers of self-doubt and ego stymying her creative growth. Sweet Unknown is the fruit of her labor, and this Friday at the Granada, hear some of those new album tracks when she opens for the Dream Syndicate.

Marlon Williams – “What’s Chasing You”

Valentine’s Day is lurking around the corner and Kiwi crooner Marlon Williams has you covered — well, soundtrack-wise. Teaming up with his ex-paramour Aldous Harding for a late-night phone breakup generated last year’s love-me-not “Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore,” while new single “What’s Chasing You” eases you gently into “love me, baby” mode. Make Way For Love is an exploration of all matters pertaining to the heart, arriving February 16 via Dead Oceans. And following his SXSW rounds, Three Links in Dallas plays host to him on March 19.

lovelytheband – “broken”

Synth-tastic and effervescent is the M.O. of “broken,” the breakout single from up-and-coming L.A. trio lovelytheband. It’s a celebration of kindred spirits and shared commonalities, and the perfect antidote to a broken, anxiety-riddled and perplexing world. Debut EP Everything I Could Never Say is out now.

Full Playlist

Erika Wennerstrom – “Extraordinary Love”

Marlon Williams – “What’s Chasing You”

Jade Bird – “Lottery”

Absofacto – “Dissolve”

Lola Marsh – “Wishing Girl”

Sunflower Bean – “I Was A Fool”

SYML – “Where’s My Love”

Karen O – “Yo! My Saint! (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)”

Lovelytheband – “Broken”

The Breeders – “All Nerve”

U2 – “Get Out Of Your Own Way”

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – “You Worry Me”

Mt. Joy – “Silver Lining”

Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner – “The Comedian”

Frankie Cosmos – “Jesse”

Blitzen Trapper – “Wild & Reckless”

Franz Ferdinand – Always Ascending

