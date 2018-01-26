WATCH: “Everybody Wants To Be Famous” From Superorganism

“Everybody Wants to Be Famous” — Superorganism

What do you get when you mush together eight different skill sets, musical abilities, nationalities, ages and personalities — and then blend it with a healthy pinch of youthful cynicism and internet savvy? You get Superorganism. Clearly.

This week we are checking out the video for “Everybody Wants to Be Famous” from the relatively new eight-piece group, fronted by 17-year-old Orono Noguchi. While doing a bit of research for this post, I went to the band’s website (duh) and was transported back to the age of NetScape, Internet Explorer and AIM chatrooms. Their site is straight out of 1999 and I loved every minute of it. They have an oddly addicting — and super trippy — game up there, too, featuring their breakout single “Something for your M.I.N.D.” In the spirit of wasting time on this Friday, I fully suggest you check it out.

But first, lets take a look at this video, which sticks to the pseudo lo-fi style we’ve been digging these past few weeks. Despite the heavy throwback vibes, I feel like the content of the song is poignant commentary on a Photoshop-cyber reality that is seeping into global culture. I am not demonizing it because, I too, am a cyber citizen deep in memes , posts and likes. Rather, this video led me to take note of the changes it brings to culture and how we react to the natural world around us.

I am not sure exactly the message Superorganism is trying to convey, but arguably good art challenges the viewer and forces them to ask questions of themselves. I have my own theories, but now that I have thoroughly fallen down a digital rabbit hole of art and its role in the digital age, I think it’s a prime time to excuse myself from this post, let you watch the video, and form your own opinions.

Try it on for size.

— Dave Emmert

Psst! Superorganism’s debut album is out March 2, 2018 on Domino Records in the United States. We’re sure a tour will ensue, but no set dates yet.