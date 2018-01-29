Watch Run the Jewels, Beth Hart On KERA TV

Enjoy performances from a no-holds-barred soul singer and two hip-hop superstars this week on KERA TV:

Austin City Limits: Run the Jewels

El-P and Killer Mike are two of the most distinctive and celebrated names in rap. Well-known for their stunning live performances, Run the Jewels make their Austin City Limits debut to perform tracks from their latest album, Run the Jewels 3, as well as some of their greatest hits. Watch on Tuesday, January 30 at 10pm on KERA TV.

Front and Center: Beth Hart

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Beth Hart has been wow’ing audiences ever since her 1999 single “LA Song (Out of This Town).” Since then she has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the biz’, and gained a reputation for always bringing down the house. But you don’t have to leave your house to enjoy a performance from the singer-songwriter if you tune in to Front and Center this Tuesday, January 30 at 11pm on KERA TV.

