WATCH: Karen O + Michael Kiwanuka Collaborate in “YO! MY SAINT!”

“YO! MY SAINT” — Karen O feat. Michael Kiwanuka

This week we are taking a break from the hazy vibes of summers past and youth squandered as we explore an interesting new project that includes the likes of KENZO, Karen O, Michael Kiwanuka, Danielle Luppi and Ana Lily Amirpour.

For those not in touch with high fashion, the Paris-based KENZO clothing line has teamed up with other forward-thinking artists for the audio/visual project, “YO! MY SAINT.” The original music to this film short is written by Karen O (Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and features Michael Kiwanuka on vocals. The song itself is also produced by the Italian artist/producer/musician Daniele Luppi — who you might recognize from the KXT airwaves from his collaboration with Danger Mouse, Rome. Luppi is also knows for his musical cinematic contributions which makes him a perfect bridge to the visual element of this project headed by director Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Alone At Night.)

All of these incredible creators collaborated with KENZO and created a visually-stunning and sonically-lush film short clocking in at nine minutes and fifteen seconds. While I personally hesitate from spreading large brand-curated content — its seems like KENZO let these artists do their thing relatively unobstructed. While individually KENZO and Ana Lily Amirpour’s work might not be totally accessible to the common person, I think that this was a very clever blend of the visual and audible with enough art to make it appealing and unique, but also digestible to the common viewer/listener.

And now I’m just rambling. I am going to grab my seventh cup of coffee of the day while you try this video on for size.

— Dave Emmert