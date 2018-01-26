The Local Show with Amy Miller — Jan. 25, 2018

Thursday, January 25, 2017

A note from the host:

My guest on The Local Show this week was Rico Andradi, founder and CFO of the Dallas-based label Field Day Records. Field Day is so much more than a record label — they also manage artists and have been very successful in the licensing/synch world (that means you can hear their artists in commercials, TV shows and even movies). Rico brought in a new song from one of our favorite Fort Worth bands, The Cush, called “Faded Hollow.” That’ll be on the band’s forthcoming EP, Isle of Man, available February 2 on Dreamy Life Records.

Other highlights from this week’s show include 14-year-old Remy Reilly’s new song “26.” Be sure and check out her single release party at Spinster Records on February 10!

I also played a new song from Margaret Chavez. It’s the new solo project from Marcus Stiplin, who you might know from the band Pleasant Grove. You can listen to the debut album here and check out “Call For Cull” here:

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

Margaret Chavez – “Call For Cull”

The High Moons –“She Pays It”

Calhoun – “The Engineer”

Starfruit – “Thanks You For Staying Up Late With Me”

Eric Harvey – “White Elephant”

Meltdown – “Slobberbone”

The Cush – “Faded Hollow”

Motorcade – “Desertion”

Northern National – “Slow Down”

Remy Reilly – “26”

Charley Crockett – “Jamestown Ferry”

Darrin Kobetich – “Rosewood Rag”

Mean Motor Scooter – “We’re Not Alone”

— Amy Miller

Thumbnail image courtesy of the artist.