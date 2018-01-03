KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 3, 2018

Wednesday, January 3, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Blender Blues” — Bonnie Raitt

Unreleased live recording from the Philadelphia, PA Rainbow Room, 1972

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Syd Barrett released the album The Madcap Laughs in 1970. Also in 1974, Bob Dylan started his first tour since 1966 with The Band at Chicago Stadium. And of course, happy birthday to Stephen Stills! The singer-songwriter was born in Dallas on this day in 1945.

“Black Queen” — Stephen Stills

Stephen Stills, 1970

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Satisfy My Soul” — Bob Marley

Kaya, 1978

9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert

“American Money” — BØRNS

KXT Live Session, 2016

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.