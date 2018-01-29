KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 29, 2018

Monday, January 29, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Up For The Down Stroke” — Parliament

Up For The Down Stroke, 1974

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy Birthday, Sarah Jaffe! The singer-songwriter was born Angelina, Texas on this day in 1986.

“Glorified High” — Sarah Jaffe

The Body Wins, 2012

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“These Days” — Gregg Allman

Laid Back, 1973

9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro

“Long Way Down” — Becca Mancari

Good Woman, 2017

Thumbnail image: Bad Baby, 2017