KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 19, 2018

Friday, January 19, 2017

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Ice Cream Man” — Van Halen

Van Halen I, 1978

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton! The great Janis Joplin was also born on this day in 1943 in Port Arthur, Texas.

“One Good Man” — Janis Joplin

I Got Dem Ol’ Kozmic Blues Again Mama, 1969

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Ordinary Pain” — Stevie Wonder

Songs In The Key Of Life, 1976



9:30am — KXT’s Weekend Concert Calendar

Friday, January 19 – Jessica Lea Mayfield at Three Links in Deep Ellum, Dream Syndicate & Erika Wennerstrom at Granada Theater in Lower Greenville

Saturday, January 20 – KXT’s The Local Show Presents Motorcade at Good Records Warehouse in Lower Greenville

Sunday, January 21 – Pat Travers Band at Trees in Deep Ellum

