KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 17, 2018

Wednesday, January 17, 2017

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Lowdown” — Chicago

Chicago III, 1971

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Lots of birthdays in music history today, including Andy Kaufman, Steve Earl, Zooey Deschanel, Andy Rourke (bassist for The Smiths) and Mick Taylor (guitarist for the Stones).

“Time Waits For No One” — The Rolling Stones

It’s Only Rock & Roll, 1974

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Hold On” — Sons Of Champlin

Circle Filled With Love, 1976



9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert

“Psycho Killer” — Talking Heads

Stop Making Sense, 1977



