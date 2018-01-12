KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 12, 2018

Tuesday, January 2, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Nothing But Time” — Jackson Browne
Running On Empty, 1977
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Frank Sinatra played at Reunion Arena in Dallas in 1984.
“Withcraft” — Frank Sinatra, 1957
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Stay With Me” — Faces
A Nod Is As Good As A Wink…To A Blind Horse, 1971
9:30am — KXT Weekend Calendar
Friday, January 12 – Hayes Carll at Billy Bobs in Fort Worth
Saturday, January 13 – Black Label Society at The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum
Sunday, January 14 – Béla Fleck and Brooklyn Rider at The Majestic Theatre in Dallas
Full Playlist
