KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 11, 2018

Thursday, January 11, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Sail On, Sailor” — The Beach Boys

Holland, 1973

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1992, Soundgarden played at Trees in Deep Ellum.

“Fell On Black Days” — Soundgarden

Superunknown, 1994

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Crossroads/You Can’t Catch Me” — Stephen Stills

Stephen Stills Live, 1975

9:30am — Local Music Picks with Amy Miller

“Boy in a Record Shop” —Salim Nourallah, 2017

