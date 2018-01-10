KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 10, 2018

Wednesday, January 10, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Expressway To Your Heart” — Soul Survivors

When The Whistle Blows Anything Goes, 1967

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1978, the Sex Pistols played at The Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas. Also today in music history, Elvis Presley made his first recordings for his new label RCA — including “Heartbreak Hotel — in 1956; and, The Rolling Stones recorded “Not Fade Away” at Olympic Studios in London, which became their first U.S. single in 1964. And finally, happy birthday to Shawn Colvin! The American singer-songwriter was born on this day in 1956 in Vermillion, South Dakota.

“Polaroids” — Shawn Colvin

Fat City, 1992

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“If You See Her Say Hello” — Bob Dylan

Blood On The Tracks, 1978

9:30am – Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert

“Sun Goddess” — Earth Wind and Fire

Gratitude, 1875

