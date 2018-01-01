KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 1, 2018

Monday, January 1, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Shanty” — Jonathan Edwards

Jonathan Edwards, 1971

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1980, the late, great Tom Petty played at the Dallas Convention Center.

“Here Comes The Losers” — Tom Petty

Damn The Torpedoes, 1979

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Fool Me Once” — Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Real

Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Real, 2017

