The second annual Fortress Fest is just around the corner! Here’s your first look at the 2018 lineup.



From local favorites to Grammy-nominated artists, this year’s fest is bound to be a great time.

What is it?

Fortress Fest is an annual two day music festival located in the heart of Fort Worth. This year the lineup features a unique blend of female-led groups, acclaimed singer-songwriters, funk and soul artists as well as some nostalgic 90’s hip-hop. This isn’t your average music festival!

When is it?

Saturday, April 28-Sunday, April 29, 2018

Where is it?

Cultural District of Fort Worth, headquartered at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Who’s playing?

Father John Misty, Courtney Barnett, De La Soul, RZA (feat. Stone Mecca), Chicano Batman, tUnE-yArDs and more. The lineup also features some homegrown favorites including The Texas Gentlemen, Vandoliers and more. Check out the full lineup here.

Father John Misty. Photo by Guy Lowndes.

Courtney Barnett. Photo by Danny Clinch.

De La Soul. Photo from artist Facebook.



RZA. Photo from artist Facebook.

Chicano Batman. Photo by Josué Rivas.

tUnE-yArDs. Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel.



Rapsody. Photo from artist Facebook.

Shabazz Palaces. Photo from artist Facebook.

Lee Fields & the Expressions. Photo from artist Facebook.



Jay Som. Photo by Ebru Yildiz.

The Texas Gentlemen. Photo by Cal Quinn.

Vandoliers. Photo by Cal Quin.





Grammy-nominated artist Father John Misty stopped by the KXT studio in 2015 and delivered a soulful rendition of his single “I Love You, Honeybear.”

After touring with legendary musician Kris Kristofferson in 2016, The Texas Gentlemen released their debut album, TX Jelly last year. Here’s them performing “Dream Along” for a 2017 KXT Live Session.

Tickets for Fortress Fest 2018 are available here!

For more information, visit the Fortress Fest website.