Fortress Fest 2018

The second annual Fortress Fest is just around the corner! Here’s your first look at the 2018 lineup.
From local favorites to Grammy-nominated artists, this year’s fest is bound to be a great time.
What is it?
Fortress Fest is an annual two day music festival located in the heart of Fort Worth. This year the lineup features a unique blend of female-led groups, acclaimed singer-songwriters, funk and soul artists as well as some nostalgic 90’s hip-hop. This isn’t your average music festival!
When is it?
Saturday, April 28-Sunday, April 29, 2018
Where is it?
Cultural District of Fort Worth, headquartered at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.
Who’s playing?
Father John Misty, Courtney Barnett, De La Soul, RZA (feat. Stone Mecca), Chicano Batman, tUnE-yArDs and more. The lineup also features some homegrown favorites including The Texas Gentlemen, Vandoliers and more. Check out the full lineup here.
Father John Misty
Grammy-nominated artist Father John Misty stopped by the KXT studio in 2015 and delivered a soulful rendition of his single “I Love You, Honeybear.”
The Texas Gentlemen
After touring with legendary musician Kris Kristofferson in 2016, The Texas Gentlemen released their debut album, TX Jelly last year. Here’s them performing “Dream Along” for a 2017 KXT Live Session.