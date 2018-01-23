Enjoy a career-spanning set from a jazz great this week on Austin City Limits.

Herbie Hancock has five decades worth of musical mastery under his belt. We’re not sure how much of that he’ll be able to fit into a one-hour set on Austin City Limits this week, but you can bet your best piano keys we’ll be tuning in to find out. Hancock has been at the forefront of nearly every popular music movement since the 1960s — from the Miles Davis Quintet to hip-hop touchstones of the 1980s. This will be the legend’s ACL debut, so be sure to tune in Tuesday, January 23 a 10pm on KERA TV.

Here’s a web-exclusive clip: