What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Dec. 4, 2017

Monday, December 4, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

Motorcade — “Desertion”

Anyone who came of age in the era of early MTV and the British Invasion’s second wave might just feel a kinship with “Desertion,” the second official single from Motorcade. Members John Dufilho, Jeff Ryan, Andrew Huffstetler and James Henderson have spent quality time touring and recording with St. Vincent, Baboon, The War on Drugs, the Deathray Davies, Apples In Stereo and Daniel Johnston. When it came to crafting their own sound, the stars aligned, the studio gods smiled down and their debut self-titled debut album came together. Official street date is January 19, and on January 20, you can celebrate with the band at the Good Records Warehouse, courtesy of KXT’s The Local Show with Amy Miller.

GGOOLLDD — “The Way That I Feel”

Milwaukee is known as the home of Laverne & Shirley, the Fonz, The Brewers, Les Paul and the Violent Femmes — now you can add GGOOLLDD to the list. This up-and-coming electro-pop outfit first caught the ear of our friends at Radio Milwaukee, and thanks to their single “Secrets,” they’ve snagged the opening slot to support OMD on their North American spring 2018 tour. This does indeed include a stop in Dallas, at the House of Blues in Dallas on April 5.



Morrissey — “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage”

We see what you did there, Moz. And we love you all the more for it, even when you’re playing the contrarian or weighing in on the controversy du jour. Low In High School, the latest solo effort from Morrissey, clocks in more highs than lows – and “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage” is one of several contenders vying for your attention.



Zedidiah Word — “Selfish Masters”

Friday marks the release of Revelations, the sophomore release from Denton’s Zedidiah Word. With lyrics bordering on the literary and compositions conjuring up the sophistication of Damien Jurado and the gentle psychedelic vibe of Syd Barrett, there’s a certain magic that jumps right out you in the album’s opening track, Selfish Masters.

Full Playlist

