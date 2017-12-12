What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Dec. 11, 2017

Monday, December 11, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

Moby – “Like A Motherless Child”

Spirituals have been a long-standing inspiration for many an artist, in many a genre. Moby’s penchant for bringing these into the mix never takes away from the appeal of the original, but honors them in such a way that makes it possible for a whole new generation of musical adventurers to appreciate. Stellar lead single “Like A Motherless Child” marks the mighty return of Moby, whose new release Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt arrives March 2, via Mute.

Robert Finley – “Get It While You Can”

He’s from a teensy-weensy Louisiana town called Bernice — a stone’s throw from the Arkansas border — and at 63 years young, Robert Finley’s putting it on the map. His swampy, sexy blues stylings caught the attention of Dan Auerbach, who took him under his wing and tapped him for the Murder Ballads graphic novel project, and then went on to produce Finley’s newest release, Goin’ Platinum!. The result is arguably one of the best R&B albums of 2017. Auerbach will be bringing Finley on the road for the forthcoming Easy Eye Sound Revue tour, coming to Dallas’ Canton Hall on February 22.

Robert Plant — “Bluebirds Over the Mountains (feat. Chrissie Hynde)”

Talk about a magical pairing. We’re a little speechless at the thought of rock ‘n’ roll’s original golden god teaming up with punk goddess Chrissie Hynde for a remake of the Ersel Hickey rockabilly classic, “Bluebirds Over The Mountain.” It’s been covered by Richie Valens and the Beach Boys, but this version is a thoroughly modern take that merely gilds the lily of the original.

Sufjan Stevens – “Tonya Harding (In E Flat Major)”

His composition didn’t make the cut for the forthcoming biopic of the disgraced skater, but leave it to Sufjan Stevens to run with it anyway – releasing not one but two versions of his new gem, “Tonya Harding.” Stevens has had Tonya Harding on the brain since the 1991 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, and celebrates the feisty, tenacious skater with a song that brings humanity and admiration for her struggle, and her short-lived career.

Full Playlist

Robert Finley – Get It While You Can

Ty Segall — “Every 1’s A Winner”

Darlingside — “Eschaton”

Danielle Grubb — “Ready, Set, Go”

Robert Plant — “Bluebirds Over The Mountain (feat. Chrissie Hynde)”

Jessica Lea Mayfield — “Offa My Hands”

Typhoon — “Rorschach”

Jacob Banks — “Chainsmoking”

Odesza — “Line Of Sight (feat. Wynne & Mansionair)”

Moby — “Like A Motherless Child”

Phoebe Bridgers — “Motion Sickness”

U2 — “Get Out Of Your Own Way”

Sunflower Bean — “I Was A Fool”

Django Django — “In Your Beat”

Sufjan Stevens — “Tonya Harding (In E Flat Major)”

Tricky — “Blood Of My Blood (feat. Scriptonite)”

