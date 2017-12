Bowie fans are going to want to mark their calendars for January 8, 2018.

On what would have been the late icon’s 71st birthday, HBO will premiere David Bowie: The Last Five Years — a new documentary focusing on the last five years of Bowie’s life when he released his final two albums, The Next Day and Blackstar, and the Broadway musical Lazarus. Fans can expect archival footage, interviews with his bandmates and more.

Watch the official trailer below: