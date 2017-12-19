WATCH: Boy Pablo’s Lo-Fi Video for “Everytime”

“Everytime” — Boy Pablo

This week, we’re continuing to surf the sick waves of reverb from last week’s post featuring Steve Lacy as we pack up our boards and head to Norway to hear from Boy Pablo. Pablo is an 18-year-old student with roots in Chile. No supergroup or virtuosos here — Pablo’s band is simply made up of his high school friends. The carefree fun that this group of young musicians has playing together is almost tangible. I feel like his jangly, lo-fi style is a sunny, musical summer day, lost in the swirling enthusiasm of young love. There are no “wicked” solos or samples — just straight forward fuzz pop, reminiscent of the British lounge pop of the 60s. This video lead to a rather meteoric rise in notoriety, garnering the attention of other artists like Tyler, the Creator and a tour opening for Anna of the North — who we will explore in the coming weeks.

While musically similar to last week’s video from Steve Lacy, this video is stylistically the opposite. Fuzzier camera shots from a semi-shaky camera stands in stark contrast to the smooth and precise angles of last week. The video is mostly almost-awkward shots of Pablo and his friends squinting into the sun or being goofy and looking over their shoulders to the camera while playing on a pier next to a harbor. It’s a video as easy and carefree to watch as the song is to listen to.

And with that in mind, try it on for size.

— Dave Emmert