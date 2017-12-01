The Local Show with Amy Miller — Nov. 30, 2017

Thursday, November 30, 2017

My guest this week on The Local Show was Caroline North, Music and Culture Editor at Dallas Observer. The Dallas Observer Music Award showcases are this Saturday night in Deep Ellum and the award ceremony is next Tuesday at Canton Hall. Caroline spoke with me about the awards, some of the nominees and a few of the bands she is excited about seeing this weekend. She also brought in a song from one of the showcasing bands — Pearl Earl’s “Meet Your Maker.”



Here are a few more highlights on this week’s show:



Pool Lights – “They Come Out Singing”

Here’s the full playlist:

Samus David Jr. – “Tom Cruisin'”

Midnight Opera – “Savage High”

Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch – “Maybe”

The Fibs – “Simply Divine”

Pool Lights – “They Come Out Singing”

Garrett Owen – “Distance”

Pearl Earl – “Meet Your Maker”

Andy Pickett – “Floral”

Luna Luna – “80’s Tune”

Wesley Geiger – “El Dorado”

The Rocket Summer – “Sharks”

Bobby Patterson – “I Got More Soul”

Got a question about something you heard on The Local Show? Reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message here. And don't forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected]!

— Amy Miller