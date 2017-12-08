KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 8, 2017

Friday, December 8, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except For Me And My Monkey” — The Beatles

The White Album, 1968

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Today we remember John Lennon, who was killed on this day in 1980.

“Hold On” — The Plastic Ono Band, 1970

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“I’m Only Sleeping” — The Beatles

Revolver, 1966

9:30am — Art&Seek Picks with Hady Mawajdeh

Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards

Friday, December 8 at Andy’s Bar in Dallas

Polyphonic Spree Holiday Extravaganza

Saturday, December 9 at Majestic Theatre in Dallas

Shakey Graves

Sunday, December 10 at The Rutic in Dallas

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

