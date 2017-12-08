KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 8, 2017

Friday, December 8, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except For Me And My Monkey” — The Beatles
The White Album, 1968
7:30am — This Day In Music History
Today we remember John Lennon, who was killed on this day in 1980.
“Hold On” — The Plastic Ono Band, 1970
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“I’m Only Sleeping” — The Beatles
Revolver, 1966
9:30am — Art&Seek Picks with Hady Mawajdeh
Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards
Friday, December 8 at Andy’s Bar in Dallas
Polyphonic Spree Holiday Extravaganza
Saturday, December 9 at Majestic Theatre in Dallas
Shakey Graves
Sunday, December 10 at The Rutic in Dallas
Full Playlist
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
Learn more about KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer.
Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.