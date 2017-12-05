KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 5, 2017

Tuesday, December 5, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow” — Soggy Bottom Boys
O Brother, Where Art Thou?, 2000
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in 1932, Richard Wayne Penniman (aka Little Richard) was born in Macon, GA.
“Lucille” — Little Richard, 1957
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Pretty As You Feel” — Jefferson Airplane
Bark, 1971
