KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 4, 2017

Monday, December 4, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Dancin’ Fool” — Frank Zappa
Sheik Yerbouti, 1979

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1970, The Band played at Memorial Auditorium in Dallas.

“Chest Fever” — The Band
Music From Big Pink, 1968

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” — Aretha Franklin
Lady Soul, 1968

9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro

“In Your Beat” — Django Django
Marble Skies, expected January 26, 2018

“Eschaton” — Darlingside
From Extralife, expected February 23, 2018 (2/23/18)

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

