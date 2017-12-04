KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 4, 2017

Monday, December 4, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Dancin’ Fool” — Frank Zappa

Sheik Yerbouti, 1979

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1970, The Band played at Memorial Auditorium in Dallas.

“Chest Fever” — The Band

Music From Big Pink, 1968

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” — Aretha Franklin

Lady Soul, 1968



9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro

“In Your Beat” — Django Django

Marble Skies, expected January 26, 2018

“Eschaton” — Darlingside

From Extralife, expected February 23, 2018 (2/23/18)

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.