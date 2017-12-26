KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 26, 2017

Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Green Eyed Lady” — Sugarloaf

Sugarloaf, 1970

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1999, Curtis Mayfield passed away.

“Superfly” — Curtis Harding

Superfly Soundtrack, 1972

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“White Bird” — It’s A Beautiful Day

It’s A Beautiful Day, 1969

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

