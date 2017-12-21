KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 21, 2017

Thursday, December 21, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“She’s Hot To Go” — Lyle Lovett

Pontiac, 1987

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Nick Gilder, who was born on this day in 1951 in London.

“Hot Child In The City” — Nick Gilder

City Nights, 1978

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Wichita Lineman” — Glen Campbell

Wichita Lineman, 1968

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.