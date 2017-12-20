KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 20, 2017

Wednesday, December 20, 2017

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“On The Road Again” — Canned Heat

Boogie With Canned Heat, 1968

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, who was born on this day in 1966 in Marietta, GA.

“Thorn In My Pride” — The Black Crowes

The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“I Second That Emotion” — Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

Away We A Go Go, 1968

9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert

“Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (Live)” — Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Live with the E Street Band, 1978

