KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 18, 2017

Monday, December 18, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Move Over” — Janis Joplin
Pearl, 1970
7:30am — This Day In Music History
Happy birthday to Keith Richards! The Rolling Stones lead guitarist was born on this day in 1943.
“You Got The Silver” — The Rolling Stones
Let It Bleed, 1969
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“South City Midnight Lady” — Doobie Brothers
What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits, 1974
9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro
MOTORCADE — “Desertion”
Ty Segall – “Every 1’s A Winner”
