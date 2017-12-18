KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 18, 2017

Monday, December 18, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Move Over” — Janis Joplin

Pearl, 1970

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Keith Richards! The Rolling Stones lead guitarist was born on this day in 1943.

“You Got The Silver” — The Rolling Stones

Let It Bleed, 1969

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“South City Midnight Lady” — Doobie Brothers

What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits, 1974

9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro

MOTORCADE — “Desertion”



Ty Segall – “Every 1’s A Winner”

