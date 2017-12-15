KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 15, 2017

Friday, December 15, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Bellybone” — Robert Bradley

Backwater Surprise, 1996

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Paul Simonon of The Clash! He was born on this day in 1955.

“The Guns Of Brixton” — The Clash

London Calling, 1979

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Saturday Night” — Earth, Wind & Fire

Spirit, 1976



9:30am — KXT Concert Calendar

Panic (The Smith tribute), Sedated (Ramones tribute), Guided By Vices (Guided By Voices tribute)

Friday, December 15 at Three Links in Dallas

Turnpike Troubadours

Saturday, December 16 at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth

Snoop Dogg

Sunday, December 17 at House of Blues

